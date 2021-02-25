67 deaths related to COVID-19 reported since pandemic began

The Wednesday report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed Ford County added 10 cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 165.4 per 1,000 people.

There were 49 tests conducted on Feb. 22 and 25 tests conducted on Feb. 23.

There were three deaths added to the report bringing Ford County to 67 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

There were zero new hospitalizations and ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

There were zero facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the fourth week in a row no facilities made the listing.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

As of Feb. 24 at Dodge City Public Schools, there were three active cases at its facilities according to its website.

One student at Central Elementary School.

One student at Comanche Middle School.

One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com