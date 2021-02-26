Exhibit will be available through April 4

Boot Hill Museum will host Bison, a traveling exhibit featuring a cultural and natural history of the American bison through April 4.

According to the museum, Bison explores the significance of bison in the cultures of Plains Indian peoples, particularly as a resource for food, clothing, shelter and tools. With the closing of the frontier, that coexistence changed dramatically that brought new settlers with livestock to compete for grass and water during a time of climate and habitat change.

“This will be the first of many traveling exhibits that will be brought to our visitors," said Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm. “Our hope is that visitors of all ages will come and enjoy all Boot Hill Museum and Dodge City has to offer.

"Boot Hill Museum would also like to give special thanks to the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for their support of the exhibits scheduled to be on display in 2021."

The curator of the exhibit is Kauffman Museum, which has curated, designed and fabricated special exhibitions from its central plains home for the past 35 years.

The bison exhibit will be displayed in the Mariah Gallery, the gallery location made possible through Boot Hill Museum's expansion project.

Funding for Boot Hill Museum expansion was made possible through STAR Bonds which included the City of Dodge City and the Kansas Department of Commerce.

All Ford County residents that show proof of residence have free admission to the museum. The bison exhibit is included with general admission.

For a complete schedule of events coming to Boot Hill Museum, visit boothill.org.

