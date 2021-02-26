Rachel Haskins honored by DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation and Western Plains Medical Complex announced that WPMC registered nurse Rachel Haskins was honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award recognizes the efforts nurses perform every day across the country.

“I have heard the kindest words ever uttered these past few days, everyone has filled my heart all the way up. Thank you," said Haskins. "I work with the very best team of nurses, RT’s, supervisors, admin, doctors, physical and occupational therapists, pharmacists, techs, ancillary staff, who I learn from every day, who have patience when I fall short, who forgive shortcomings with grace.

"This past year has been hard, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else!”

Haskins had been nominated by a patient’s family.

“Whenever I interacted with Rachel, I never once felt that I was bothering her or that she was too busy to take my call," the family said in a statement. "I was never made to feel that she was burdened by the high care needs of my husband. She always made me feel like my husband was her only patient. It’s so obvious she loves being a nurse and understands the awesome responsibility and duty she has to her patients.

"Because of Rachel’s expert care, compassion and teamwork, she has restored a husband and father of two to his family and friends who love him so dearly. He is alive today because she did not give up on him. Our family is eternally grateful to Rachel for all of her extra care to help save my husband’s life.”

Established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded after Barnes died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease in late 1999.

According to the foundation, DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced firsthand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "The kind of work the nurses at Western Plains Medical Complex are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

The DAISY Foundation recognizes nurses internationally in 4,600 health care facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care nurses, nurse-led teams, nurse leaders, nurses advancing health equity, nursing faculty, nursing students, lifetime achievement in nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants their new Health Equity Grant program.

“We are proud to be among the hospitals participating in the DAISY Award program," said Marsha Jamison, WPMC chief nursing officer. "Nurses are heroes every day. It’s so important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The Daisy Foundation provides a way for us to do that.

"Rachel is a wonderful living example of what The Daisy Award exemplifies. We are blessed to have her on the team."

For more information on the DAISY Foundation, visit www.daisyfoundation.org/.

To nominate a nurse at WPMC, fill out an application at www.westernplainsmc.com/.

