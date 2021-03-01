Five candidates vying for Senate District 38 seat

After the death of Kansas District 38 Senator Bud Estes in February, the GOP precincts of the district needed to seek a replacement.

A special election vote will take place in Dodge City on Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dodge City Community College Little Theater. So far, five candidates are seeking the senate seat.

"The Republican precinct committee people within senate district 38 will vote for the replacement that night," said 1st Congressional District Chairwoman for the Kansas GOP Laura Tawater. "We have about five candidates confirmed so far, but there may also be other nominations made the day of the election as well."

The confirmed candidates so far are Joe Nuci, Dodge City; Ron Ryckman Sr., Meade; Andrew Evans, Dodge City; Gary White, Ashland and Russ McBee, Dodge City.

Among those not seeking the senate sat was former Secretary of Commerce under Gov. Sam Brownback, Pat George.

George had been asked by several of the constituents and precinct members to run for the seat.

"I was honored so many people reached out to me to put my name in the hat," George said. "But after much deliberation and prayer, being involved in church and the recovery community and business ventures, I want to continue in those endeavors.

"District 38 is fortunate to have five great candidates and I'm sure they will represent District 38 well. Bud will be sorely missed."

On Thursday, Republican precinct committee people within Senate District 38 will come out to vote. Senate District 38 consists of Ford, Seward, Meade, Gray, Clark, and parts of Hodgeman Counties.

“As we’ve been preparing for the upcoming replacement convention, we’ve heard from dozens of Republican voters across Senate District 38, sharing special stories and memories of Sen. Bud Estes," said Tawater. "After serving over a decade in the Kansas legislature and being a strong conservative voice for western Kansas, Bud has left big shoes to fill.

"I’m confident the precinct committee people in Senate District 38 will select another great senator who will represent us well in Topeka.”

According to Tawater, the vote is being held in Ford County due to the county having the most voters, therefore it determines who hosts state-level special elections.

The precinct committee people were notified and will come out to vote for the replacement on Thursday.

