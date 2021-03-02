CVB announces Rooster Roundup, Bounty Bird winners

The 2020-2021 Rooster Roundup and Bounty Bird season has come to an end, capping off a record-breaking season for bird bands.

According to the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, two separate hunting contests ran simultaneously in Ford County during the recent pheasant season, which ended on Jan. 31.

Around 150 banded birds were released for the season with 39 Bounty Bird and 23 Rooster Roundup contest birds bagged and registered.

"Combined for the two contests, registered bands represented hunters from 10 states and 17 cities, with the furthest hunter traveling roughly 1,035 miles," said CVB manager Megan Welsh.

The drawing for the Rooster Roundup ran on Feb. 5 and the winner was Douglas Cofer of Cimarron who received $500 in Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Bucks.

"There is no cost to enter either contest and all licensed hunters were welcome to participate and collect prizes," said Welsh. "The Bounty Bird Contest took place in Ford County only, with prizes valued at $14-$200 - generously donated by one of our many local sponsors."

Seven counties took part in the Rooster Roundup contest such as Ford, Finney, Gray, Hodgeman, Hugoton, Morton, and Seward Counties, with each county awarding a grand prize worth $500 to its drawn winner.

Hunters that registered their bands at the Dodge City Visitor Information Center, received a Rooster Roundup hat and either a $20 Free Play Chip courtesy of Boot Hill Casino & Resort or another hunting-related prize (depending upon the registered hunter's age).

Support came from the Mariah Fund which supported Wild West Country and the Rooster Roundup contest, as well as support from local sponsors: Boot Hill Casino & Resort; Best Western North Edge Inn; Best Western PLUS County Inn and Suites; Boot Hill Distillery; Boot Hill Museum; Dodge City Brewing; Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce; Dodge City Roundup Rodeo; Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton; Holiday Inn Express & Suites; I Don’t Care Family Restaurant; Longs; Long Branch Lagoon Water Park; Mariah Hills Golf Course; Red Beard Coffee; Scooters Coffee; TownePlace Suites by Marriott and United Wireless Arena.

For a complete list of rules and additional information, visit www.visitdodgecity.org or contact the CVB at 620-225-8186.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com