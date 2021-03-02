Zero new deaths reported leaving total at 67

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 15 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Ford County.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the KDHE listed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 165.7 per 1,000 people.

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges reported.

On Feb. 24 there were 74 tests conducted, 43 tests on Feb. 25, 57 tests on Feb. 26 and 21 tests on Feb. 27.

On Monday, March 1, the KDHE reported eight cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 165.9 per 1,000 people.

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges reported on Monday.

There were zero new deaths reported over the weekend leaving the overall total at 67 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

Dodge City Public Schools reported three active cases in its facilities according to its website.

One staff member at Comanche Middle School.

One staff member at Dodge City High School.

One student at Miller Elementary School.

