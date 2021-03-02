Free Seminar On How To Become A Child Care Provider

Special to the Globe

Dodge City has a shortage of licensed childcare providers. The lack of available childcare creates a variety of struggles for many families.

Not having access to reliable childcare means working fewer hours, taking a pay cut, or leaving the workforce altogether, meanwhile businesses are losing productivity and revenue.

The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation is partnering with the Dodge City Community College, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, Child Care Aware, and Bright Beginnings to host a free class on how to become a licensed childcare provider.

The purpose of this class is to provide basic information to anyone who may be interested in opening up a licensed daycare.

This is the second time we have hosted this event, we plan to hold it semi-annually.

Steps to Become a Child Care Provider will be held on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University/Training Center in Hennessey Hall.

Speakers will address the state requirements, early childhood education degrees programs and the many resources available for childcare providers.

Register online at www.raisingthewest.org/training-events.

For more information contact Kyla Keller with the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, at 620-227-9501 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.