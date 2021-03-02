McCurdy Auction holding seminar at 3i SHOW

Western Kansas Manufacturers Association will offer a seminar titled, “Untangling the Confusion Surrounding Kansas Agricultural Leases,” about the hidden ins-and-outs of Kansas rural leases as part of the annual 3i SHOW held on March 18-20 in Dodge City.

The seminar will be held on Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m. in the Presentation Area of Western State Bank Expo Center and will feature Ty Patton, General Counsel & Auctioneer at McCurdy Auction.

According to WKMA, more than half of Kansas farmland or pastureland is rented and many of those leases are unwritten or verbal.

Patton will explain how this can sometimes pose an issue for landowners when they prepare to sell their real estate if they aren’t familiar with the unique aspects of Kansas landlord-tenant law as it applies to farm and pasture leases during his presentation.

McCurdy Auction offers the experience and expertise to perform every task necessary for real estate and personal property needs, made up of nearly 30 real estate, marketing, legal and accounting professionals.

In 2020, McCurdy Auction conducted 500 auctions and has built a system for successfully selling and obtaining optimal prices for its clients.

“Untangling the Confusion Surrounding Kansas Agricultural Leases” seminar is free to attend and open to the public attending the 3i SHOW.

Seating will be spread out in a larger area at the back of the WSBE concrete floor for events in the Presentation Area. For those in the same household, the larger area will allow them to sit together and provide more space between rows.

To learn more about McCurdy Auction, visit www.mccurdyauction.com or stop by its exhibit in space I-323 during the 2021 3i SHOW.

Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, can be contacted toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City.

