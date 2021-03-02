St. Bernard Chapter 97 Order of Eastern Star Offers Scholarship

Special to the Globe

St. Bernard Chapter No. 97, Order of Eastern Star in Dodge City, is offering a $250 scholarship to a southwest Kansas student enrolling for the first time in a post secondary institution.

Persons with Masonic affiliation will have first consideration, also persons who know a Mason or Eastern Star member.

Since the consolidation of chapters in Southwest Kansas the scholarship is open to persons in Comanche, Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Ford, Clark, Meade, Gray, Finney, Haskell, Seward, Stevens, Grant, Kearney, Morton, Stanton, Hamilton, Pawnee, Rush, Wichita, Ness, Lane, Scott, and Greeley.

For more information or an application, contact Nola Vice, 620-227-2439 in Dodge City.

The deadline for returning the application is March 31.