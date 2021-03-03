Statue of famed lawman Bat Masterson set for late 2021 in Dodge City

One of Dodge City's famous lawmen should be returning to the streets by the end of the year.

According to the Ford County Historical Society, the statue proposal for Bartholemew William Barclay "Bat" Masterson has been approved.

The statue will be done by Charlie, Pat and Carson Norton, of Norton Enterprises, who are no strangers to Old West statues as they created the Buffalo Bill statue in Oakley and many others throughout the area.

"The life-size bronze statue will go through its final phases of wax and then the foundry before Bat can return to Dodge City," said Sonya Hughes, of the historical society. "The idea to do the Masterson statue came when Tom Clavin, the author of the NY Times bestseller 'Dodge City,' wondered why there wasn't one while visiting Dodge."

According to the historical society, Masterson was an iconic Western lawman who served Dodge City several times during its historic Western frontier days and was the sheriff of Ford County in 1877, as well as a member of the "Dodge City Peace Commission" along with Wyatt Earp.

The statue location will be on the property of the Mueller-Schmidt House — Home of Stone at Vine Street and Avenue A.

Once erected, the Masterson statue would be the first of Masterson in the United States, with a dedication of the statue coming in late 2021.

Local donors including Ford County, Community Facilities Advisory Board, Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, ITC of Wichita and the Mariah Fund have made the statue possible.

For more information on the Masterson statue and other history, contact the Ford County Historical Society at info@fordcountyhistory.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com