Pinnacle Quality Insight award facility for senior health care

Pinnacle Quality Insight, a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute health care, has awarded Manor of the Plains in Dodge City with its 2021 Customer Experience Award.

Conducting nearly 150,000 phone surveys each year, Pinnacle Quality Insight works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

“This recognition is truly a reflection of our employees’ dedication to our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values,” said John Van Hook, Manor of the Plains executive director. “The award shows how much faith our residents and their families have placed in us.”

A Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America senior living community, Manor of the Plains qualified for the award in both independent living and health care, displaying dedication to providing Best in Class senior health care services.

Manor of the Plains has offered independent living, assisted living, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation services in Dodge City for 31 years.

Additionally, independent living residents rated the community highly in dining service, move-in process and safety and security.

According to Manor of the Plains, a sampling of Manor of the Plains customers and families participated in monthly telephone interviews including open-ended questions, along with the opportunity to rate the senior living community in specific categories throughout 2020 and gathered the survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents needs and make improvements when necessary, each month.

Manor of the Plains satisfied the demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average to qualify for the 2021 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award.

Among the ratings were overall satisfaction, nursing care, dining service, quality of food, cleanliness, meeting individual needs, laundry service, admission process, safety and security, willingness to recommend to others and overall customer experience.

For more information on Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, contact Van Hook at 620-225-1928 or email to jvanhook@pmma.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com