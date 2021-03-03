ServSafe Manager’s Training coming March 25

Special to the Globe

A local ServSafe Manager Training will be offered in Dodge City on March 25 at the Ford County Fair Building.

This is a full day class starting at 8:30 am and concluding approximately 5 p.m.

The training is for any food service personnel, but especially managers of any type.

The ServSafe program is a national certification program designed to teach safe handling practices to foodservice employees and others who handle and serve food to the public.

The ServSafe program in Kansas is provided by K-State Research and Extension in partnership with the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

Those interested in registering for the class can go to the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association’s website, https://www.krha.org/page/ServSafe_Training to register and pay registration fees online.

Registration deadline is March 18.

This will be an in-person class.

Masks and social distancing will be followed by those in attendance for the training.

For more information or questions, please contact Ethel Schneweis, eschnewe@ksu.edu or call the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542.