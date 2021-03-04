Event returns to Dodge City July 29-30

Special to the Globe

High Plains Journal returns to live in-person events with its two-day, Cattle U & Trade Show, July 29 and 30 at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

It will be the first time the Journal will return to hosting in-person events since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The two-day program will feature keynote speakers each day, breakout sessions, a trade show, and a special social event planned exclusively for Cattle U attendees.

Sessions will provide practical information for the cow-calf, stocker and feeder cattleman on topics such as: Animal health, genetics, marketing, nutrition, reproduction, forage and range management, finance and more.

Attendee registration will open March 15 at www.cattleu.net.

An Early Bird Discount rate of $50 is good March 15 to 29.

Regular registration price starting March 30 will be $100 per person. Cattle U Trade Show space is currently available, but filling up quickly.

To make sure you and your company are visible at this in-person event for the High Plains cattleman, contact Jason Koenig, sales manager and account executive, at 314-873-3125, or at jkoenig@hpj.com.

For more event information, or to submit a speaker or topic for consideration for the 2021 Cattle U and Trade Show, visit www.cattleu.net.