City approves a Community Improvement District for retailer

Dodge City commissioners created a Community Improvement District project for Harbor Freight Tools to come into Dodge City in a portion of the old Alco building in Comanche Plaza.

According to Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development executive director Joan Knight, the CID will also leave 9,000 square feet of space for another retailer to come into the portion of the old Alco building.

Owners of the building are Phil Bundy and Bruce Christiansen of BCPB, LC, who will be investing in Dodge City.

According to its website, Harbor Freight Tools started as a small family-owned business in 1977 to provide quality tools at lower prices.

Harbor Freight has locations in Hays, Garden City, Hutchinson, Salina and Wichita in Kansas.

According to city officials, the Community Improvement District is an economic development tool authorized by the State of Kansas that allows eligible costs to be reimbursed to the developer. The additional sales tax collected in the improvement district is the only amount reimbursed to the developer.

"The new owners are currently remodeling the space, including parking lot, facade renovations and replacement of the interior concrete floors," Knight said. "They anticipate turning the building over to Harbor Freight in approximately 60 days and expecting another 60-day timeframe for the tenant to complete their move in."

Regarding the vacant portion of the building up for grabs, Bundy said to commissioners they are in contact with other retailers at this time.

"We're looking for somebody new for Dodge City," Bundy said. "So we are trying to create a little excitement, but we haven't found that person yet. But we'll get there."

Commissioners approved the CID for Harbor Freight with a 5-0 vote.

