Enroll now in the PLC, ARC programs from the 2018 Farm Bill Act

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

No, it’s not time to decide who will make it to the NCAA sweet 16, tis the season for producers enrolled in the PLC and ARC programs from the 2018 Farm Bill Act to make decisions on which program they want to sign up for the 2021 year.

Producers have until March 15, 2021 to change/update their elections.

The following link is to a helpful video and a trade-off tool to help you decide which program is right for you and your operation.

Due to COVID-19 protocols this year, Ford County Extension is not holding any in-person meetings (I know, I dislike it too) but I am available by appointment or phone to assist you in deciding what might be best for your operation.

The tradeoff tool and a video on how to use the spreadsheet tool is available at:

https://www.agmanager.info/ag-policy/2018-farm-bill/tradeoff-between-20212022-arc-and-plc.

There is also a helpful paper written by on factors to consider when making a decision for your farm available at:

https://www.agmanager.info/crop-insurance/risk-management-strategies/arc-or-plc-question.

You can contact Burns to make an appointment by calling the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542 or by e-mail me at aburns@ksu.edu.