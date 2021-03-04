70 deaths reached since the pandemic began in Ford Co.

In one of the lowest tallies in 2021, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Ford County added only four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The report makes it one of the lowest totals seen in the county since July 2020.

The case rate for the county came in at 166.0 per 1,000 people.

There were 62 tests conducted on March 1 and 112 tests conducted on March 2.

There was one new hospitalization, one new ICU admission and no new patient discharges.

There were three new deaths reported, bringing the overall total in Ford County to 70 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

There were no facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the fifth week in a row zero facilities were listed.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

As of March 3 at Dodge City Public Schools, there were two active cases at its facilities, according to its website, one staff member at Comanche Middle School and one staff member at Dodge City High School.

