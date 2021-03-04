Apply at DCCC, library, DCHS for scholarship opportunity

The Women's Chamber of Commerce in Dodge City announced recently its annual scholarship is available now.

Applications for the scholarship can be found at Dodge City Community College, Dodge City Public Library and Dodge City High School, or online at https://www.dcwomenschamber.com/.

Deadline to apply is April 15.

According to women's chamber scholarship committee co-chair Mistilyn Blackburn, the qualifications to receive the scholarship are as follows:

• All applicants must furnish a sealed official high school transcript or most recent official transcript from an institution of higher learning. Must be a sealed official transcript. Official transcripts sent via email to dcwcscholarship2013@gmail.com will be accepted only from the institution of higher learning.

• All applicants must include a personal essay, which should include the following: Information about themselves; school/church/community/volunteer activities and reasons for furthering their education and their goals for their future. All essays should be 500 to 1,000 words, double spaced.

• All applicants must or will be enrolled in at least six credit hours per semester at an accredited institute of higher learning.

• All applicants must complete all sections required on the scholarship application and attach additional required material as requested. Completed application and materials should be submitted to: Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Scholarship Committee, PO Box 351, Dodge City, KS 67801.

• Two letters of recommendation are required from two different references. They may not be related to the applicant and they must have known the applicant for at least two years.

• Applications will be disqualified if received after the postmarked deadline and if the application is not completed in full, signed and including all necessary attachments, as previously stated.

