Post will post colors, gun salute for veterans

Opening ceremonies at the 2021 3i SHOW set for March 18-20 at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City will feature a salute to veterans.

According to the 3i SHOW, American Legion Post 47 Honor Guard of Dodge City will hold a Posting of the Colors and a gun salute honoring all veterans during the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18. Veterans, their families and active military service members are invited to attend.

3i SHOW staff asks that audience members in the arena stands not from the same household leave space in between to facilitate social distancing for the safety of all attending.

The American Legion works every day to uphold time-honored values by enhancing the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military and its communities through the tagline, “Veterans Strengthening America.”

For more information on American Legion Post 47, contact Dan Stacy at 620-430-0750 or by email at dstacy.am.legion@gmail.com.

For information on the 2021 3i SHOW, contact show sponsor Western Kansas Manufacturers Association toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com