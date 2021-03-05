Students of CMS, DCMS make donation to Re-Do the Zoo campaign

Friends of Wright Park Zoo received a welcomed donation for its Re-Do the Zoo campaign from student councils of Comanche Middle School and Dodge City Middle School.

According to Friends of Wright Park Zoo President Jill Ewy, the student councils met with Ewy and assistant city manager Melissa McCoy via Zoom as part of its goals to find ways to impact their community in a positive manner.

The collaboration meeting resulted in the students donating to the zoo campaign through utilizing the groups' annual Valentine's Day flower sale proceeds.

"This project was a great way for the kids to be thoughtful towards each other along with doing something thoughtful for their community that truly came from their heart," said Danna Pogue, DCMS Student Council sponsor. "The flowers weren't anything elaborate, more so a nice gesture to remind someone how much they meant as a friend to them.

"Just like our donation to Friends of Wright Park Zoo, and how much our Zoo means to the kids of our community."

The student councils were able to raise $554.56 through the flower sales.

"CMS and DCMS student councils would like to continue to work with the Friends of Wright Park Zoo during clean-up events and help promote and support for Wright Park Zoo and the Re-Do the Zoo Campaign," said Grace Wright, CMS Student Council sponsor.

According to Ewy, she was honored to have the students' support.

"The values that Grace Wright and Danna Pogue are instilling in their students are commendable," Ewy said. "We are so proud of them and their student councils. It is an exciting time to work with them and get other area youth involved with our Re-Do the Zoo Campaign."

A future campaign is already underway as students will be working with Friends of Wright Park Zoo on April 17 as part of the Spring Clean-Up/Earth Day event.

"Working hard, raising money and supporting Wright Park Zoo doesn't just benefit Dodge City," Ewy said. "It also impacts our neighboring communities."

For more information on supporting Friends of the Wright Park Zoo and the Re-Do the Zoo Campaign, contact Ewy at jillatFWPZoo@gmail.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com