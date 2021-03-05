Still Time to Participate in K-State Garden Hour

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

Now that it is beginning to feel more spring-like, gardeners who are not quite able or ready to get outside and get started can get their gardening fix by participating in the rest of the K-State Garden Hour spring online series.

The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. (CST).

A one-time registration gives viewers free access the remainder of the spring’s sessions, which include:

March 17 – Pruning Like a Pro: Tips for Trees and Shrubs.

April 7 – Raised Bed and Container Gardening.

April 21 – Gardening in the Shade.

The K-State Garden Hour was developed in 2020 was to be able to continue to encourage and educate gardeners of all skill levels across the state so to be more comfortable and successful with their lawns and gardens.

The goal is the same in 2021.

Organizers also have set the schedule for the summer (May 5 through June 16), fall (Aug. 4 through Sept. 15) and winter (Oct. 6 through Nov. 3) series.

The programs planned and a description of each is available online. Recordings of last year’s and this year’s sessions also are available.

To log on, register and catch the gardening hour series or the recordings of previous programs, visit https://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/info-center/k-state-garden-hour-webinar-series/k_state_garden_hour.html.

For more information on this and other horticulture topics, contact the Ford County Extension Office.