Family Birth Center receives High 5 For Mom & Baby recognition

High Five for Mom & Baby, a program offered by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund has recognized The Family Birth Center at Western Plains for its work towards infant and maternal health.

According to Western Plains Medical Complex marketing director Danielle Stroud, High 5 for Mom & Baby provides resources and a framework to help Kansas hospitals and birthing centers improve health outcomes for breastfeeding women and their infants.

Each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and to follow at least five of the 10 following evidence-based practices:

The facility has a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all 10 High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding.

Maintains staff competency in lactation support.

All pregnant women receive information and instruction on breastfeeding.

Immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth.

All families receive individualized infant feeding counseling.

Give newborn infants no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated.

Practice “rooming in," which allows mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day.

Families encouraged to feed their babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods.

Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants.

Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community (such as a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, support groups, etc.) upon discharge.

“We couldn’t be happier to have received this prestigious recognition from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for our efforts," said The Family Birth Center director Ranae Riley. "We pride ourselves on the care we are giving our patients and to be able to provide these resources to new mothers and babies is extremely valuable.”

According to Stroud, The Family Birth Center also receives ongoing education and training opportunities, support, and resources through a community of delivery centers along with the recognition of being named a High 5 for Mom & Baby facility.

"These steps are designed to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in the state of Kansas," said Stroud. "According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding sooner than they planned."

For more information on the High 5 for Mom & Baby, contact program coordinator Gwen Whittit, at coordinator@high5kansas.org or visit the website at https://www.high5kansas.org/.

