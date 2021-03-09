Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the Dodge City Point of Rocks that has the cowboys on top. The Point of Rocks is located about 1 mile west of the by-pass on highway 50. The Point of Rocks was an important landmark on the Santa Fe Trail. With the up-coming expansion of the highway the Point of Rocks will be impacted and it is our hope that the compromise of 2014 with KDOT will be honored.

Visit the websites www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also, information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information, contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.