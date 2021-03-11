DCCC Library Offers ACT Preparation Resources

Lance Ziesch

DCCC Media Specialist

The Dodge City Community College Library now offers American College Testing (ACT) preparation courses on Launchpad tablet devices to anyone in the Dodge City area.

The ACT test, which is a standardized exam used for college admissions in the United States, was first introduced in 1959

“We provide the ACT Launchpad resources to anyone in the community,” said DCCC library director Holly Mercer. “We have three ACT Launchpads that people can check out. They are preloaded with learning modules and ACT practice, and they do not need internet connectivity.”

In addition, Mercer said that individuals can sign up for a State Library of Kansas eCard at the DCCC Library by phone, email or in person.

This eCard will give patrons additional access to free ACT tutorials and practice tests.

“Anyone in Kansas can get a State Library of Kansas eCard through a local public, school or academic library, which will give them access to databases and the Kansas State Library eBook and digital audiobook collections,” she said. “These are just some of the great resources available through our campus library.”

For more information about State of Kansas Library eCards, visit kslib.info/DocumentCenter/View/4631/KSLC-handout.