No new reported deaths keeps Ford Co. total at 71

On Wednesday, March 10, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Ford County added 16 new cases of the COVID-19, with a case rate of 166.9 per 1,000 people.

There were 34 tests conducted on March 8, with 113 tests conducted on March 9.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patient discharges and no new deaths reported, keeping the overall death total at 71.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

There were no facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the sixth week in a row that zero facilities were listed.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

As of March 10, Dodge City Public Schools reported four active cases in its facilities, according to its website: one student at Dodge City Middle School and three students at Northwest Elementary School.

