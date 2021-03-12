Diana Mendoza replacing retiring Robert Vinton as USD 443 ESL, diversity director

Teacher of the year nominee Diana Mendoza has been named the new English as a Second Language and diversity director at Dodge City Unified School District 443.

According to Dodge City Public Schools, Mendoza will replace retiring director Robert Vinton.

For 19 years, Mendoza has worked her way up the teaching ladder. She first started in the migrant office for ESOL as a secretary before becoming a teacher at Bright Beginnings At-Risk Preschool, Comanche Middle School and ESOL instructional coach.

For the 2013-14 school year, Mendoza was nominated as Kansas Teacher of the Year.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Kansas State University.

“I am absolutely honored and humbled by the opportunity to advocate on behalf of the culturally and linguistically diverse students of Dodge City Public Schools," said Mendoza. "Additionally, I look forward to engaging our parents and our business leaders to create partnerships to best serve our students and our community."

While serving on key educational committees, Mendoza represented Dodge City Public Schools at the state level and was tasked with establishing the Kansas English Language Proficiency Assessment standards.

She serves on the Kansas State Department of Education's ESOL Educator’s Professional Learning Cohort, which includes presenting to the KSDE Annual Conference.

According to USD 443, Mendoza has an established record of accomplishment in the classroom, state education committees, the local community and provides the right blend of leadership to the department.

For more information, contact deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction Scott Springston at Springston.Scott@USD443.org.

