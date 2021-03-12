Power line safety demo will feature live, true-to-life flashes

Power line safety demonstrations will be held by the Victory Electric Cooperative, Pioneer Electric Cooperative and Wheatland Electric Cooperative during the 2021 3i SHOW.

The 3i SHOW will take place March 18-20 at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

According to organizers, the power line safety demonstration will feature a live, high-voltage, true-to-life series of flashes, flames, sizzles and smoke, designed to teach attendees about electricity, electrical safety and lightening safety.

The program is designed to inform people on how electricity improves their way of life, as well as the hazards of improper electric usage.

All member-owned electric distribution cooperatives, The Victory Electric Cooperative, Pioneer Electric Cooperative and Wheatland Electric Cooperative are headquartered in and serve south-central and southwest Kansas.

