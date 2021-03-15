Comedian to perform on Oct. 22 at United Wireless Arena

Hopefully for the last time, comedian Jeff Dunham has moved his "Jeff Dunham, Seriously?" Tour in Dodge City to Oct. 22.

The comedian and ventriloquist was set to perform in Dodge City at United Wireless Arena in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now after several rescheduled dates, the new date was set for October.

According to UWA, all originally purchased tickets will be honored with tickets still on sale through JeffDunham.com, Ticketmaster.com, or through the United Wireless Arena ticket office.

"United Wireless Arena, managed by VenuWorks, along with Jeff Dunham’s team want to thank you for your understanding and patience," UWA said in a news release. "We encourage you to stay safe and healthy so we can look forward to all the fun and excitement 2021 should bring."

With over 30 years of non-stop performing, Dunham has put himself on par with such acts as Metallica and Luke Bryan along with two million Youtube subscribers which have tallied over a billion views and 10 million Facebook followers, making him one of the top comedic acts in the world.

Dunham will be joined by his team of Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist as the comedian and ventriloquist sets out on tour.

In the lead-up to the performance in 2020, Dunham announced the return of “Larry,” the personal advisor to former President Donald Trump. Fans were introduced to Larry during Dunham's last visit to Dodge City.

Visit www.jeffdunham.com for upcoming tour dates, videos, merchandise and new podcast.

