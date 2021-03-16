Taco Bell teams for Food 4 Kids Program

To help chronically hungry children, Taco Bell in Dodge City is teaming up with the Kansas Food Bank to support the Food 4 Kids program.

According to Kansas Food Bank Food Security coordinator Craig Hubbard, every Friday during the school year, the Kansas Food Bank will provide backpacks of food for children who don’t get enough to eat at home on the weekends.

The food program will run from March 18 through March 31, at the Taco Bell in Dodge City, located at 708 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Customers will be able to support the food program through their purchases.

Customers will be asked to roundup their orders and in doing so will earn a free taco on their next visit.

"Currently, the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program is serving over 6,000 kids across Kansas alone," said Kansas Food Bank Food Security coordinator Craig Hubbard. "In Dodge City there are 275 children served by the program. Your change matters."

To participate in the Food 4 Kids program, visit the Taco Bell in Dodge City March 18-31.

