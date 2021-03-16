Gunfighters, dancers, performers needed at Boot Hill

Ever wanted to be a gunfighter or dance with Miss Kitty? The opportunity is coming.

On March 23, Boot Hill Museum will be holding a job fair for the 2021 season with employment opportunities for the summer.

The job fair will run from 5 to 8 p.m. for jobs in the gift shop, the Beatty and Kelley Restaurant, Old West Photo Parlor, historical presenters, dancers and performers for the Long Branch Variety Show, gunfighters, bartenders in the Long Branch Saloon and more.

"Our STAR Bond Expansion has been completed that includes nine new permanent exhibits as well as our summer entertainment that includes the World-Famous Boot Hill Gunfighters and the Long Branch Variety Show that opens May 29," said Boot Hill Museum hospitality coordinator Christina Million. "Every employee plays a special role in recreating the magic for our guests. We are looking for talented individuals of all ages in all our departments."

Opening celebrations for Boot Hill Museum are scheduled for May 6 with a community-wide celebration set for May 8.

According to Million, the museum will have all its departments represented to learn more with applications available on-site to fill out.

If a person cannot attend the job fair on March 23, applications can still be filled out by going to the Boot Hill Museum website at boothill.org/employment, or by calling 620-227-8188 or stopping into the museum in person at 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

You must be at least 16 years of age by May 2021 to apply.

