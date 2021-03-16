Ford County reaches 72 deaths related to COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County over the weekend and one new reported death.

On Friday, March 12, KDHE reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 167.1 per 1,000 people.

On March 10 there were 42 tests conducted and 58 tests on March 11.

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patient discharges and one new reported death.

On Monday, March 15, KDHE reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 167.2 per 1,000 people.

On March 12 there were 30 tests conducted and 13 tests on March 13.

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patient discharges and zero reported deaths on March 15.

The weekend death addition brings Ford County to 72 deaths overall related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, a COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death. With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately and the review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

According to Dodge City Public Schools, it had four active cases of COVID-19 in its facilities as of March 12 heading into Spring Break.

One student at Dodge City Middle School.

Three students at Northwest Elementary School.

