$2 million to go to 6th Avenue, Iron Road project

Over $2 million was approved by the city commission Monday for the construction of the 6th Avenue and Iron Road improvement project.

The bid for the construction was granted to Building Solutions for $2,062,053.40 to go toward residential development in the area of 6th Ave. and Iron Road that will provide a northern and western connection to the city.

Funds for the project will come from the special assessments fund and Rural Housing Incentive District programs.

According to city director of engineering Ray Slattery, the engineers estimate for the project came in at $2,276,648.50.

Two other bids from companies out of Newton and Salina came in higher at close to $2.3 million.

"Due to the continued residential growth in the area and the need to provide better access to the residents and emergency services, Iron Road and 6th Avenue connection was planned and designed as part of the latest residential development in the area," Slattery said.

According to city finance director Nicole May, the city will additionally issue temporary notes and later general obligation bonds to pay off the temporary notes as part of the funding process.

Construction is slated to begin in June with an estimated time of completion being at the end of 2021, according to Slattery.

"We won't be able to complete the permanent striping at that time but we will come back in a year from now and complete the permanent striping, but the road will be open to traffic and that somewhat should be coinciding with the housing development," Slattery said.

The project bid for Building Solutions for the 6th Avenue and Iron Road project was approved with a 5-0 vote.

Commissioners also approved a grant of $6,324.28 to Liberty Group of Investment (Dodge House Hotel) as part of Community Development Block Grants awarded to the City of Dodge City.

According to Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development executive director Joan Knight, the city received $400,000 in revolving loans to local businesses affected by COVID-19. In that time, the funds have been depleted and the city was awarded CDBG grants in the amount of $132,000 to go to qualifying businesses.

According to Knight, Liberty Group of Investment had an additional six full-time equivalent employees that were not included in the original loan from the city funds.

"They did get a loan before," Knight said. "And they have added an additional six employees that 100% meet the LMI requirements for this.

"This business took a loss during COVID time and the Great Plains Development put the application together and made sure they qualified."

Commissioners approved the grant to Dodge House with a 5-0 vote.

Commissioners unanimously approved a consulting agreement with SMH Consultants for $70,982.50 for Milstock Avenue housing development from Volz Builders.

According to city officials, staff began work with the developer to open the area for housing using an RHID incentive program for new housing in the city.

The housing contract is set to not exceed the $70,982.50 for the design of the development.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com