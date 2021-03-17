$23,000 in funding going toward sanitation of airport

Through the Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, more than 75 airports in Kansas will be receiving $10 million in funding to combat COVID-19.

Among those airports is Dodge City Regional Airport.

Dodge City will be receiving $23,000. according to Sen. Roger Marshall.

“Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure, but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities,” Marshall said. “COVID has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel, leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational.”

The $10 million was in an effort for airports to respond to COVID-19 to be used for janitorial services, cleaning and sanitation, as well as operational expenses at eligible airports.

Passed by Congress in December 2020, the Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, is to provide funding for small and mid-sized airports affected by COVID-19, legislation voted in by Marshall that was part of an overall $2 billion in funding for the aviation industry.

Regarding the $23,000 funds for Dodge City, Dodge City Regional Airport manager Kelli Enlow said, "It will be spent on operational costs to clean, sanitize and combat the spread of pathogens at the airport."

