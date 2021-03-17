Free Developmental Screening Planned

Special to the Globe

A free screening clinic for children from birth to 5 years of age will be held in Dodge City to help parents to determine if their child’s development is age-appropriate.

The screening is planned for Friday, March 26th at the Church of the Nazarene, 1700 W Ross Blvd.

Appointments are necessary so appropriate screening can be accomplished.

Areas to be screened include concepts, motor skills, social development, speech, hearing, and vision.

Immunization, physical and nutritional information will also be available.

COVID-19 precautionary measures will be used.

Agencies participating in this clinic include: Arrowhead West, Inc., Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District and Compass Behavior Health.

The staff from these agencies will assist in the identification of any special needs your child may have and in locating services to meet those needs.

To schedule an appointment to have your child screened please call 620-471-2374 or 620-371-1059. (Spanish Interpreters are available).