2020 DCHS grad receives Doris Rooney Memorial Star Scholarship

Dodge City High School graduate Zoe DeVoss has been named the recipient of the Doris Rooney Memorial Star Scholarship sponsored by Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DZ in Dodge City.

According to P.E.O. International, the Doris Rooney Memorial Scholarship is open to any female graduating senior with at least a 3.0 grade-point average from Dodge City or surrounding area high schools.

“I am honored and thankful to receive this scholarship from the outstanding women of P.E.O.," said DeVoss.

The scholarship is in memory of Doris Rooney, a 1935 charter member of P.E.O. Chapter DZ who died in 2008.

With nearly 250,000 members, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada which promotes educational opportunities for its six projects that include ownership of Cottey College, a two-year women’s college.

DeVoss, daughter of Zac and Shannon DeVoss, of Dodge City, graduated from Dodge City High School in 2020 and is attending Dodge City Community College.

She plans on moving on to a university majoring in dentistry assistance.

The International Sisterhood of P.E.O. sponsors several scholarships, including the Star Scholarship, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship, Program for Continuing Education and Scholar Awards, according to P.E.O. International.

Applications are currently underway for the 2021 P.E.O. International Star Scholarship.

The Doris Rooney Memorial Star Scholarship will be available in September through high school guidance offices.

For more information, visit peointernational.org.

