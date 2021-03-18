Zero new deaths from COVID-19 reported for Ford Co.

On Wednesday, March 17, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Ford County added 12 new cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 167.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 39 tests conducted on March 15 with 39 tests conducted on March 16.

There were two new hospitalizations, no new ICU admissions, one new patient discharge and no new deaths reported keeping the overall death total at 72.

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, a COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death. With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately and the review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

There were zero facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the seventh week in a row no facilities were listed.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

Dodge City Public Schools is on spring break this week and have no reports to make regarding active COVID-19 case numbers in its facilities.

