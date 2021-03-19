Dodge City's Hever Arjon takes 2nd place at oratorical

At the Kansas American Legion Oratorical Contest on Saturday, March 14, in Manhattan, Dodge City student Hever Arjon placed second out of four speakers.

According to Dodge City American Legion Post 47 adjutant Charles Sellens, the contest is designed to help high school students develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution.

"The program offers participants academic speaking challenges that teach leadership qualities and United States history," Sellens said. "Contestants demonstrate their abilities to think and speak clearly and explain their understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship."

Arjon represented Dodge City District 8 and was awarded a $500 prize with the second-place finish.

First place went to Owen Miller, who was awarded a $750 prize.

According to Sellens, the national contest had been canceled due to imposed coronavirus restrictions.

"Since there will not be a national contest, Owen Miller will be awarded a $5,000 college scholarship from The National American Legion," Sellens said.

Arjon was accompanied by Charles and Paula Sellens to the ceremony.

Paula Sellens is the Dodge City Unit 47 president and the president of the Kansas department.

“This was the fourth state oratorical contest that I’ve attended,” Paula Sellens said. “It was a great contest, with great speakers. It was hard for the judges to choose the winner between Owen Miller and Hever Arjon.”

Charles Sellens added, “When the contest was over, I was visiting with Hever and one of the contest officials joined us and told Hever that Owen Miller only won by one point.”

In February, Arjon competed in the American Legion District 8 Oratorical Scholarship Contest in Dodge City, beating out three contestants who gave presentations about Article II Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution in a prepared presentation.

