Award marks second year in a row PRMC named top rural hospital

For the second year in a row, Pratt Regional Medical Center made the Top 20 list for rural and community hospitals in the U.S., based on the Hospital Strength INDEX compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

PRMC also made the listing for Top 100 rural and community hospitals across the U.S. for the third year in a row.

A subset of The Chartis Center for rural health’s list of the Top 100 rural community hospitals, the award was presented by the National Rural Health Association earlier this month.

According to PRMC, to determine the Top 20 designation, factors were based on public data using 36 independent indicators, with the index assessing rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

“Pratt Regional Medical Center is honored by the efforts of our physicians and staff who have contributed to the hospital achieving this designation,” said PRMC president and CEO Susan Page. “Given the vast challenges over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, our team is to be celebrated for their relentless dedication to our success.”

A virtual event will be held on May 6, where rural and community hospitals will be recognized during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit.

“We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework and join the State Office of Rural Health in honoring their achievement," said Chartis Center for Rural Health national leader Michael Topchik.

PRMC has clinic services in Dodge City at 1206 Frontview St., suite 202 and 204.

For more information, visit www.prmc.org.

