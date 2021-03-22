Dodge City Business Park now a certified site

Industrial development for the Dodge City Business Park has now become a certified site as the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation was the first organization to complete the site certification process through the Sunflower Electric Power Corporation Certified Sites Program on March 11.

By becoming a certified site, Dodge City Business Park verifies that the 245-acre business park meets necessary criteria for industrial development located at Highway 56 and 110 Road in Dodge City.

“I am excited to have the Dodge City Business Park certified as an approved, developable site under the Sunflower program," said Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation executive director Joann Knight. "The thoroughness of their process brings great credibility to our site and community."

According to the economic development corporation, a community must gather a comprehensive list of criteria on a potential land site, such as site characteristics, utility infrastructure, site availability and price to obtain the certification.

To spotlight the quality industrial opportunities within its members’ service, Sunflower developed its certified sites program territory spanning central and western Kansas.

“Having the due diligence completed on these sites in advance adds a competitive edge to a community’s effort to respond to potential opportunities,” said Sunflower manager of member services Nikki Pfannenstiel, “and saves time for the business developer because there are no surprises with sites that are fully vetted.”

An independent third-party review of the site’s potential for industrial opportunities was performed by vice president of Allstate Consultants, Chad Sayre.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the Sunflower team and their member communities to refine the Sunflower Certified Sites Program criteria and provide an engineering and technical view of the potential these great sites possess,” said Sayre. “Sunflower is making sure the world knows that their member communities in Kansas are open for business and ready to grow.”

Qualifications for the Sunflower program is a community must be served by one of Sunflower’s member distribution utilities.

The Dodge City application was supported by member Victory Electric Cooperative Association, Inc.

“We are proud to be the local electric cooperative sponsor for Dodge City’s certification through Sunflower’s Certified Sites Program,” said Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws. “It’s exciting to reach this milestone, and we look forward to showcasing Dodge City’s Business Park through our marketing efforts.

"Having the first community complete the certification is just the beginning of what we see as more business development opportunities in our region.”

For more information, visit www.sunflowerecodevo.com or contact Pfannenstiel at 785-623-3334.

