New nursing, assisted living facility slated to open 2022

SPEARVILLE — Shovels hit the dirt on March 16, as the new Sunrise of Spearville Senior Living in Spearville, Kans., broke ground for its upcoming facility for skilled nursing and assisted living.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Sunrise Board of Directors and Simpson Construction at 102 Pine Street in Spearville.

Landmark Architects and Simpson Construction will be building the new facility with Grace Team being the development and management company when the new building opens, which is slated to occur in early 2022.

“This groundbreaking is a culmination of efforts by many people and is a testament to how a community can come together to achieve great success in caring for and honoring our elderly,” said Sunrise board of directors chair Ron Temaat. “The design of Sunrise of Spearville reflects a movement for service to elders with an individualized care and small home approach. It is something that the community will be proud of.”

The new facility will consist of a small home providing individualized care to 14 elders with each elder having a private room and private bath which opens to a homelike floor plan.

The floor plan consists of a kitchen, dining, and living room, a design unlike any other from area long-term care facilities, according to Sunrise.

For assisted living, there will be 12 apartments with studio, one and two bedroom options.

The project will be bringing 25 new jobs to Spearville.

