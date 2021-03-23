Caches Monument Story Board

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the story board beside the white Caches Monument that goes into detail about the Caches, Fort Mann, and Fort Atkinson.

The two early forts on the trail were on the western edge of what became Dodge City. The Caches were the bottle shaped pits where trade goods were hidden in 1823.

The story board has artists drawings of the Caches, Fort Mann and Fort Atkinson. The story board will have to be moved for the up-coming highway expansion.

The story board is on the corner of 107 Road and Highway 50, west of Dodge City.

Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.