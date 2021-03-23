COVID-19 death total decreases to 71 for Ford Co.

Weekend COVID-19 cases in Ford County stayed in the single digits over the weekend with eight new cases of the virus reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

On Friday, March 19, the KDHE reported Ford County added five cases of COVID-19, with a case rate of 167.7 per 1,000 people.

On March 17, there were 38 tests conducted in the county and 29 tests on March 18.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges and no new deaths reported.

The report on Wednesday also decreased the overall death total related to COVID-19 in Ford County by one. The overall deaths are now listed as 71 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, a COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death. With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately and the review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

Regarding the decreased in the death number, Zears said, "Death counts are considered preliminary and are subject to verification. We regularly review death certificates in conjunction with those reported to KDHE/local health departments as COVID-19 related. The death certificate is the final source.

"This is a normal process that occurs."

On Monday, March 22, the KDHE reported Ford County added three cases of COVID-19, with a case rate of 168.12 per 1,000 people.

On March 19, there were 28 tests conducted in the county and 14 tests on March 20.

There were zero new hospitalizations, ICU admissions, patient discharges and deaths reported.

On March 22, Dodge City Public Schools reported zero active cases in its facilities, according to its website.

