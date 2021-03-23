Deadline for the CVB grant application is April 30

Business and marketing opportunities are steadily returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic schedules as the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the return of funding for the CVB’s Marketing Grant.

Intended for marketing purposes, the CVB marketing grant is available to attractions, venues, or those who hold events or promote activities in Ford County that will attract overnight guests to the community.

Grant funding will be awarded prior to a project being completed with a results report and proof of project completion required as the project is completed.

According to CVB manager Megan Welsh, the grant can cover 80% of the marketing cost, up to $1,000 per project. For this round of grants, there is $5,000 available with the grant deadline set for April 30.

"This marketing grant was formed in February 2014, to work in tandem with the other locally offered grants through festivals, Mariah Fund, and Why Not Dodge Organizational Funding," said Welsh. "Over the past five years, the CVB has awarded over $91,000 in grants.

"Those who have been aided by this funding estimate that the economic impact to the community is over $65 million, using industry standard calculations."

Past grant recipients include: Boot Hill Museum, Ford County Fair, Dodge City Community College, Winter Expo, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame, Dodge City Roundup, Central Station Bar and Grill, HorseThief the Festival and Ford County Historical Society.

"The mission of the Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote Dodge City and the area’s resources and assets to bring prospective tourists and convention and travel business to Dodge City," said Welsh. "As part of our mission, the CVB aids our attractions and event coordinators in their efforts of promoting to prospective visitors and supports the efforts of bringing overnight travel to Dodge City."

Applicants will be required to use the new “Dodge City” logo, or recognize the source of the funding within the marketing project.

Approval of the grants are made up of a committee comprised of local citizens of Dodge City.

The grant application can be found at www.visitdodgecity.org under the “Media & More” tab.

For more information, contact Welsh at 620-225-8191.

