Dodge City records first homicide in three years after 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino's body found

The Dodge City Police Department is investigating the death of Zacarias Giannino, of Dodge City, 18, who was found dead on Sunday.

According to Chief Drew Francis, the investigation is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the first homicide in Dodge City since 2018.

"On March 21, at approximately 8:26 p.m., Dodge City Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of an individual knowing about a deceased body," Francis said. "With the information learned from this report, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm St., where they located the deceased body of an unknown male appearing to be in his 20s.

"After processing the scene, the body was turned over to the Ford County coroner for further examination."

According to Francis, the condition of Giannino's body indicated he had been deceased for a few weeks. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday to determine the cause of death, which will not be released at this time.

"The identity was also confirmed, and the next of kin has been notified," Francis said. "This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation."

The DCPD is asking anyone with information to call the DCPD at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646 or submit a tip through the DCPD Facebook page or tip411 service.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com