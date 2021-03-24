Deadline to vote on Dodge City Flag set for March 31

The City of Dodge City is looking to the public to choose the symbol of civic pride as the Dodge City Flag design deadline has been set.

According to city officials, there are five options to choose through for the new Dodge City Flag, with the vote deadline set for March 31 at noon.

City officials said the flag will serve as a symbol for Dodge City and a source of civic pride.

"The flag contest, initially launched in August 2020, was put on hold momentarily but is now back for a public vote," said city public information officer Abbey Martin. "The flag contest idea came up during the rebrand project when A|D creative noticed that we had a city flag with the old longhorn steer head logo that had not been in use for a few years. "The design firm created a few flag options for the brand standards.

"Still, after some discussion with staff, we determined that we wanted a more significant community aspect with the flag adoption process and started researching what other cities had done for a contest."

Martin said she watched several TED Talks on flag designs that represent cities through the North American Vexillological Association. The information provided led to guidelines and plans the city used for the contest.

"We were slow to get submissions at first and extended the deadline a few weeks," said Martin. "Once the deadline passed, a committee met to review the designs. We struggled to decide on the top designs we felt were a good representation of Dodge City.

"Because of that, the staff decided to put the contest on hold to determine the next step."

During the delay, flag professionals caught the contest and offered assistance to the city to move forward.

"(They) reached out for updates and offered assistance in refining the original submission and even developing a few new designs," said Martin. "These flag experts' help got the contest back on track with designs that are now being voted on."

To vote on the Dodge City Flag design, visit https://info596956.typeform.com/to/nQtnljAS.

