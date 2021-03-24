Red Cross teams with INDYCAR for blood drives
In an effort to boost blood donations, the American Red Cross is teaming with INDYCAR for blood donors in April to win a chance to attend the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
According to American Red Cross, Kansas/Oklahoma region communications manager Jan Hale, for blood drives in April, donors will have a chance to win four tickets to the annual race as well as automatically being entered to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply," said Hale.
The following locations have area blood drives scheduled:
Ford County
- Dodge City: April 1 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Dodge City Family YMCA, located at 240 San Jose Dr.
- Dodge City: April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Dodge City Family YMCA, located at 240 San Jose Dr.
Gray County
- Montezuma: April 5 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache St.
Kiowa County
- Haviland: April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Barclay College Hockett Auditorium, 607 N. Kingman St.
Meade County
- Meade: April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the St. John Forst Center, 500 W. Carthage St.
To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
