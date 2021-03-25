Police: 18-year-old Dodge City man was shot in head; 2 charged with murder

The Dodge City Police Department has released information regarding four arrests being made in connection to the death of Zacarias Giannino, of Dodge City, 18, who was found dead on Sunday.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, on March 23, at approximately 4 p.m., DCPD officers arrested 19-year-old Dodge City man Tyree Jackson and a few hours later made a second arrest of 31-year-old woman from Dodge City, Lakendria Lewis.

"Both subjects were booked into the Ford County Jail on the charge of murder in the first degree," Francis said. "Two additional arrests were subsequently made overnight. One juvenile female, 16 years of age, from Dodge City, was arrested for an active warrant and a 17-year-old male from Dodge City was arrested on interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration.

"Charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney's Office."

According to Francis, it is believed Giannino was killed by a single gunshot to the head during the early morning hours of Jan. 28, in VFW Park, located at 12th Avenue and Cedar Street in Dodge City.

"Giannino's body was hidden outdoors in a nearby but secluded area," Francis said. "The extremely low temperatures that followed helped to preserve the condition of the remains."

The homicide case is the first to have occurred in Dodge City since 2018.

The arrests were made regarding an incident that was investigated on March 21 around 8:26 p.m. when members of the Dodge City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of West Elm Street in Dodge City, for a report of an individual knowing about a deceased body.

"With the information learned from this report, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm St., where they located the deceased body of an unknown male appearing to be in his 20s," Francis said. "After processing the scene, the body was turned over to the Ford County coroner for further examination."

According to Francis, the condition of Giannino's body indicated he had been deceased for a few weeks. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The charge of murder in the first degree is an off-grid felony with a maximum sentence of life in the Department of Corrections.

