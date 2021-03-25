COVID-19 death total reaches 73 in Ford Co.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported two new deaths to the overall death total of COVID-19 in Ford County on Wednesday. The total in the county is now 73 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to KDHE director of communications Kristi Zears, a COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death. With autopsies, toxicology reports, etc., death certificates may not be finalized immediately and the review of death certificates is an ongoing process.

The Wednesday report showed Ford County added seven cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 168.6 per 1,000 people.

There were 41 tests conducted on March 22 and 53 tests conducted on March 23.

There were zero new hospitalizations and ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

There were zero facilities listed on the Wednesday cluster summary report in Ford County, marking the eighth week in a row zero facilities were listed.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

Dodge City Public Schools is on Spring Break this week and have no reports to make regarding active COVID-19 case numbers in its facilities.

As of March 23, Dodge City Public Schools listed seven active cases at its facilities according to its website.

Three students at Comanche Middle School.

One student at Dodge City High School.

Two students at Dodge City Middle School.

One staff member at Linn Elementary School.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com