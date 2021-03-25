Nursing program gets new pediatric mannequin

Dodge City Community College board of trustees approved adjustments to fees for its commercial driver's license program and tech education programs for the 2021-22 school year.

For the CDL program, an increase of $150 per credit hour was approved for the program fees for the CDL program, an increase of 10-12% from the previous year.

According to DCCC vice president of workforce development Clayton Tatro, the breakdown includes eight credit hours for Ford County, out of county, and non-Kansas residents.

"There are options for automatic transmission as well as manual transmission," Tatro said. "The vast majority of students go towards the manual transmission because that allows for a full CDL endorsement even though the industry is leaning towards automatic, very few students want to limit themselves to just automatic students lean to manual.

"We are still extremely competitive with CDL programs across the state," Tatro said. "Even with this increase, still a $1,000 cheaper than any other option that is out there."

The program would allow the college to take eight students every eight weeks and will have an opportunity to have an adjunct faculty in April and if all goes well, the adjunct will return in May which would allow the program to increase to 16 students in the fall.

"So we'd have the potential to run 80 students a year," Tatro said.

Tatro added that the March class has been finalized which left 12-15 students on the waiting list for the May class.

"Right now we've been very fortunate to not have to delay anyone for more than eight weeks," Tatro said.

The trustees approved the 2021-22 CDL fees with a 7-0 vote.

For the 2021-22 Tech Education fees, some of the main differences in terms of book fees, is that certain programs won't use the ebooks software Cengage that is used at DCCC for materials for the students.

"The plan is we will scholarship those students so the books will be taken care of one way or another," Tatro said. "Really the only major change from last year involves cosmetology."

According to Tatro, the cosmetology program tools and kits show $1,025 as a one-time fee for post-secondary students.

"That is a heck of a big bite of the apple if I'm a high school student," Tatro said. "What we have been fortunate to do for the high school side is take that thousand dollar kit price and divide that over four semesters, so the high school student would pay $250 each semester, if they don't complete the program, we keep their kit."

Trustees approved the tech fee changes with a 7-0 vote.

Trustees also approved the purchase of a HAL simulator pediatric mannequin for the nursing program.

"Currently in the nursing department we have a pediatric mannequin that is essentially a five-year-old sized doll, so we're limited in the number of pediatric simulations that we can do," said DCCC dean of nursing Mechele Hailey. "This simulator allows us to do ten built-in simulations of normal pediatric simulations and allows us to expand what we can do.

"It is a five-year-old size and does what all high-quality mannequins do and gets our students used to dealing with small humans."

According to Tatro, the purchase of the pediatric mannequin for $29,514.50 will be made using funds from the Nursing Initiative grant. No General Fund or Vocational Fund monies will be used.

Trustees approved the new mannequin with a 7-0 vote.

