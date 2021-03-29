DCCC Tech Hosts Reverse Career Fair

Lance Ziesch

DCCC Media Specialist

More than 50 Dodge City Community College technical education students attended the first-ever DCCC Tech Reverse Career Fair on Wednesday, March 24, in the DCCC diesel and welding buildings.

“A reverse career fair differs from a traditional career fair in that instead of employers setting up displays of their organizations at booths for students to approach, the students are at the tables marketing themselves to recruiters,” said DCCC Title V program manager Theresa Tate. “The recruiters circulate amongst students to introduce themselves and their companies and to learn about the students’ skillsets that meets their hiring needs.”

Prior to the career fair, Tate, along with Jorge Estrella, DCCC director of the Student Achievement and Resources Center and Lucas Richards, DCCC academic coach/learning specialist, facilitated a résumé workshop for the diesel and welding students.

“We then followed up with creating business cards for each student,” Tate said. “On the day of the career fair, students were prepared with résumés and business cards to share with the employers. I believe this is an important step in helping our students grow and be better prepared for their future.”

Hayden Wallis, a Dodge City freshman in the welding program, said he thought the career fair was a great experience.

“We were able to meet with a whole bunch of employers and figure out our opportunities once we graduate from welding,” he said.

Of the various welding employers, Wallis said he was most impressed with the opportunities available at Roto-Mix in Dodge City.

“They have a whole lot of opportunities here with repairing broken down equipment and building new equipment for farm use,” he said. “I like more of the tackling the challenging side of trying to fix equipment the right way.”

Growing up on a farm — and first learning to weld at age 8 — Wallis said he has a knack for repairing broken equipment.

“If a piece is broken, I can figure out a certain way I can rebuild it and make it the same way that it was before it was broken. And make sure it was stronger than it was before,” he said. “I’m ready to get my life together and get to welding.”

On the welding side of the career fair, in addition to Roto-Mix, representatives were on hand from Airgas, Cargill, Koch Industries and National Beef Packing Company LLC.

On the diesel side, representatives were on hand from AGCO Corporation, American Implement, Dodge City International, Foley Equipment, KanEquip Inc., Kansas Department of Transportation, Lewis Automotive Group, Midlands Carrier Transicold and Truck Center Companies.

The Reverse Career Fair concluded with a boxed lunch for all participants that was courtesy of Walmart. Because the event was so well received by both students and employers, DCCC Tech plans to make it an annual spring event.