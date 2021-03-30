Employment opportunities for full, part-time and seasonal positions

Looking for new employment or seasonal work opportunities? The City of Dodge City has you covered.

On April 6, the city will hold a job fair for full-time, part-time and seasonal employment from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Hoover Pavilion in Wright Park located at 108 4th Avenue in Dodge City.

According to city officials, the job fair is a partnership between the City of Dodge City Human Resources Department, Dodge City Family YMCA, United Wireless Arena, StandGuard Aquatics/Long Branch Lagoon and Dodge City Raceway Park.

Those attending the job fair will obtain information on employment opportunities and discuss employment with potential supervisors.

“Each year, the City of Dodge City, as well as a few of our other local partners, seek to find qualified individuals to fill a multitude of vacant positions,” said City of Dodge City human resources officer Tara Schraeder. “These positions range from seasonal level, with 12 or 26 weeks options, to regular part-time or full-time.

"Due to the obstacles last year associated with COVID-19 and not being able to hire any seasonal workers or some of our full-time positions, we’re hoping to get a jump on it for the 2021 season.”

Some positions are for lifeguard, concession stand worker, scorekeeper, seasonal maintenance worker, trolley driver and more.

Departments for the city in the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, parks and facilities, police department, public transportation and public works, will be looking to fill current seasonal, regular part-time, and full-time vacancies.

“With so many entities in Dodge City searching for seasonal workers during this time, we decided that a job fair would be a great opportunity for anyone seeking employment to attend and learn more about what is available in our community,” Schraeder said. “Whether you’re in high school and looking for a summertime job, or a teacher/substitute looking for something to keep you busy until August, or even just looking for a career change - we may have the perfect opportunity for you.”

For more information, contact Schraeder at 620-225-8100 or by email at taras@dodgecity.org.

